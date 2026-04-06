Louisiana ports ride wave of record American LNG exports in March

U.S. liquefied natural gas exports surged to a record 11.7 million metric tons in March, The Center Square writes.

The surge was driven by global panic buying and new production coming online in Texas as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted supply and pushed international prices sharply higher.

Asian and European benchmarks climbed well above domestic prices, creating a wide pricing gap that incentivized exports. At the same time, outages at major global suppliers, including QatarEnergy, further tightened supply, positioning the U.S. as a key swing producer in the global LNG market. Increased output from facilities in Texas and Louisiana, including expanded capacity in Plaquemines Parish, points to continued growth. Europe remained the top buyer, accounting for nearly two-thirds of exports, while Louisiana ports saw a surge in shipments, boosting state tax revenues and reinforcing the state’s central role in U.S. energy exports.

The Center Square has the full story.