Louisiana carbon capture project gets new life with federal funding boost

A major Louisiana carbon capture project is moving forward after the U.S. Department of Energy signaled up to $600 million in potential funding following a sweeping federal review, The Center Square writes.

Known as Project Cypress, the direct air capture hub includes sites in north and southwest Louisiana. Developers, including Heirloom and Climeworks, plan to capture carbon emissions and transport them for permanent underground storage, supported by Louisiana’s authority to regulate Class VI injection wells.

The project operates under a pay-for-performance model requiring private sector investment alongside federal funding, with initial dollars already distributed. If fully realized, it is expected to create more than 1,000 construction jobs and roughly 80 permanent positions, with some roles in Calcasieu Parish averaging six-figure salaries, while also supporting workforce training partnerships with local colleges.

For Louisiana’s energy sector, the project highlights continued investment in carbon capture as part of the state’s industrial future.

The Center Square has the full story.