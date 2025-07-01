Local restoration company expanding with purchase of north Baton Rouge site

A local property restoration company is expanding its service capacity and operational footprint with the purchase of a warehouse and office facility on South Choctaw Drive in north Baton Rouge.

David and Marissa Hofstetter, owners of Restoration 1 of East Baton Rouge, acquired the roughly 17,000-square-foot building through Red Stick Service Group LLC from DP Management LLC for $1.1 million, according to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Dylan Hofstetter of RE/MAX Real Estate Group brokered the deal for the buyers. Alex Ruch of Elifin Realty represented the seller. The property was previously home to Praxair Distribution.

“We chose that building and purchased it because of what’s referred to as clear height in a warehouse,” David Hofstetter says. “This building has 24-foot clear on the eaves and then it goes up to 32 in the middle. We do property restoration, and there’s only so much horizontal space and square footage you can grab. When you can go vertical and store and stack, it just makes the building very valuable in our industry.”

Restoration 1 offers 24/7 water, fire and mold damage restoration services to homeowners and businesses. The company has operated out of a location on Cloverland Drive for six years but has outgrown that space.

Hofstetter adds that the new space has a roughly 50% larger footprint, but the vertical height will enable the business to achieve a 400% increase in volume and revenue, based on a pro forma analysis.

Hofstetter says the company plans to move into the new facility in mid-October after completing minor improvements. The company intends to keep the Cloverland property and lease it to a tenant.

Restoration 1 currently employs 28 people. The new facility will allow the business to expand to about 50 employees at full capacity.