Live Nation acts as a monopoly, jury finds

A federal jury on Wednesday found that Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, has operated a monopoly in violation of federal and state antitrust laws, The New York Times reports.

Louisiana was one of 40 states to have sued Live Nation in May 2024 alongside the U.S. Department of Justice. The coalition alleged that Live Nation’s control over ticketing, concert promotion and venue management enables higher prices and suppresses competition.

Wednesday’s verdict, which came after four days of deliberations, puts an end to a closely watched trial in New York that could have far-reaching consequences for the music industry.

The judge overseeing the case will determine remedies in a separate proceeding. A breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster is not out of the question.

Live Nation will also face monetary damages; the jury determined Ticketmaster had overcharged consumers $1.72 per ticket. The judge will set a damages amount.

During the trial, Live Nation argued it was not a monopoly and denied claims that it threatened venues to sign deals with Ticketmaster or risk losing access to Live Nation’s concert tours.

Federal court filings allege Oak View Group, the likely developer of LSU’s new $428 million arena, described itself as a “pimp,” “hammer” and “protector” for Ticketmaster and its parent company.

The New York Times has the full story.