JPMorgan Chase will invest $10B in companies tied to US national security

JPMorgan Chase will invest $10 billion of its own capital in U.S.-based companies it considers essential to national security—from rare-earth producers to defense and AI firm—as global trade tensions with China intensify, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to channel $1.5 trillion into “critical” industries over the next decade, aimed at reducing America’s reliance on foreign supply chains. CEO Jamie Dimon says the move reflects the urgent need to safeguard economic resilience and restore domestic manufacturing capacity.

JPMorgan, already financing key players like MP Materials and Intel, may expand its direct investments beyond $10 billion depending on success. The bank’s move dovetails with recent White House efforts to secure vital technologies and raw materials after China imposed new export restrictions on rare earths and the U.S. responded with sweeping tariffs effective Nov. 1.

