Is trade school becoming the new student debt trap?

As more Americans look to skilled trades as an alternative to four-year degrees, many are encountering an unexpected obstacle: debt.

As The Wall Street Journal writes, surging demand for blue-collar training, combined with limited capacity at community colleges and union apprenticeships, is pushing more students toward higher-cost private trade schools, where tuition can reach tens of thousands of dollars.

The shift is fueling growth in the for-profit vocational sector, even as questions emerge about affordability, oversight and return on investment. Some students are taking on significant loans to pursue careers in HVAC, automotive technology and other in-demand fields, betting future earnings will justify the cost. Others are reconsidering after struggling with debt burdens.

The story also highlights a broader workforce challenge: training pipelines for essential skilled jobs are strained just as labor demand grows. While new federal Workforce Pell grants may expand access to short-term training programs, experts say affordability pressures remain. For employers, educators and policymakers, the trend raises questions about how to scale workforce development without shifting excessive financial risk onto workers entering the trades.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.