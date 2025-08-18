How casual dining is winning over price-weary customers

America’s restaurant industry is showing a surprising split, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Fast-food and fast-casual chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Chipotle and Cava are warning of weaker traffic and more price-sensitive customers. But casual-dining brands such as Chili’s, Olive Garden and Cheesecake Factory are thriving, fueled by middle-class diners who see better value in sit-down meals.

Chili’s U.S. same-store sales jumped 24% last quarter, and parent Brinker International shares are up more than 300% in three years. Executives point to a widening value gap: Menu prices have climbed 34% at casual-dining spots since 2019, compared with 38% at limited-service chains. Stronger marketing and centralized control are also helping operators sharpen pricing and promotions.

The sector still faces challenges—Bloomin’ Brands cut its outlook and Red Lobster filed bankruptcy—but consolidation is thinning out weaker players and opening growth for survivors. Analysts say lifestyle shifts, from remote work to better takeout options, may be further tilting momentum toward sit-down dining.

