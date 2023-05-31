Holly & Smith’s designs nurture a passion for living [sponsored]

Human beings spend most of their personal and professional time within the built environment. In recognition of that fact, Holly & Smith Architects seeks to create the spaces and places where people live their lives. They know that people’s lives can be literally transformed by the quality of the space and place where they work or live.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Kevin Morris, President; Ryan Faulk, CEO; Pierre Theriot, Vice President and Design Director Phone: 985.345.5210 Address: 208 N. Cate Street, Hammond, LA 70401 Website: hollyandsmith.com

Holly & Smith Architects feels it’s critical, therefore, to keep this most basic and essential thought at the forefront of the practice. “From our beginnings in 1980, we’ve been based upon the principles of creating and maintaining client relationships, providing creative and innovative design solutions, and providing a work product that surpasses client expectations,” says Mary Mowad Guiteau, IIDA, IFMA, associate principal and director of interior design.

They have had a strong focus on educational design work ever since landing their first big design contract with the Tangipahoa Parish School System. From there, they’ve completed design work for dozens of school systems across the state. Building upon that solid foundation, they’ve established an admirable pattern of growth, now operating offices in Hammond, New Orleans and Lafayette.

Holly & Smith Architects knows from experience that the best designs are those that result from an empathetic and collaborative process. To achieve that goal, they engage in an open dialogue and collaboration with their clients.

Read the full story.