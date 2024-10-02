Here are the Capital Region’s Best Places to Work for 2024 

Accounting firm Ryan garnered top honors on Business Report’s Best Places to Work list for 2024, being named both the No. 1 overall and the top workplace among the Capital Region’s largest companies (250 employees or more).

Among Ryan’s standout perks are its award-winning summer intern program, where interns are flown to Dallas for a retreat. Employees also love their summer break—a weeklong closure of Ryan’s offices in midsummer that serves as a reward for the firm.

“The idea is to reward the firm, and it coincides with our anniversary week,” says Sharon Roberts, principal and practice leader of credits and incentives. “We send emails out to our clients letting them know the firm will be closed, and everyone can truly disconnect for the entire week.”

The summer break is the icing on top of a many-layered array of benefits that reveal Ryan’s dedication to nurturing its employees’ work-life balance. In addition to that company-wide out-of-office week, salaried staffers receive unlimited paid personal time off, while full-scope nonexempt employees get 22 days of PTO the first year and 27 days after they’ve been with the company for five years.

Automation firm Enginuity Global was named No. 1 among companies with 50 to 249 employees, while Baton Rouge Physical Therapy – Lake Rehabilitation Centers took the top spot among organizations with 15 to 49 employees for a second consecutive year.

Check out the full cover package.