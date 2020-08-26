Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Hurricane preparedness in a pandemic

With hurricane season upon us, the safety of your family should be a top priority. And this hurricane season comes with the added stress of prepping for a potential natural disaster in the middle of a pandemic. Give yourself more time than usual to prepare, stay safe and mask up when shopping for supplies. If you need to evacuate, prepare a kit with emergency items and items to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, like hand sanitizer, soap, disinfectant wipes, and two masks per person. If you will be staying with anyone outside your household, talk to them about how you can all best protect yourselves from COVID-19.

