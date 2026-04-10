Guest column: How volunteerism strengthens businesses and engages employees

At LWCC, our purpose is clear: to help Louisiana thrive. But purpose is not defined by what you say. It is demonstrated through action. And in today’s workplace, that action matters more than ever.

Employees are looking for more than a job. They want to be part of something bigger and contribute beyond their day-to-day responsibilities. The most successful companies recognize this and create opportunities for their people to engage, serve and make a difference. In doing so, they build stronger teams, more connected cultures, and better business outcomes.

Why volunteerism matters

At LWCC, we believe that when employees feel connected to something bigger than their regular responsibilities, they are more engaged, more collaborative and more invested in the work they do. Volunteerism creates that connection. It gives employees a clear line of sight between their work, their values and the impact they can have beyond the workplace. By making space for employees to serve, companies foster a culture rooted in purpose and shared responsibility, strengthening engagement, retention and morale. Purpose is not built through messaging alone. It is built through experiences.

How LWCC puts purpose into action

We intentionally create opportunities for employees to give back and be part of something that matters. Through our Volunteer Time Off program, employees support causes they care about with the flexibility to serve in ways that are personal and impactful. We also bring our teams together through initiatives like the Louisiana Loyal Service Project. As it evolves to better connect employees with opportunities that matter most, its core purpose remains the same: to meet real needs and deliver lasting impact across Louisiana. These efforts are embedded in how we engage our people throughout the year. By offering both individual and shared opportunities, we make it easier to participate in ways that feel tangible and rewarding.

Here’s how you make it happen

Bringing purpose to life does not require a large-scale program. Small, intentional steps can drive real outcomes.

Make time for service

Provide employees with dedicated time to volunteer. Even a few hours each year can create space for deeper engagement and signal that giving back is a priority.

Start with what matters to your people

Ask employees what causes they care about and create opportunities that reflect those interests. When service is personal, participation and impact grow.

Create shared experiences

Organize team volunteer days or company-wide initiatives. These moments build connection, strengthen culture and create lasting value.

Remove barriers to participation

Make it easy for employees to get involved by offering flexibility, clear opportunities and leadership support. When participation is simple, engagement increases.

Recognize and celebrate involvement

Highlight employee efforts and share stories of impact. Recognition reinforces the value of service and encourages continued participation.

The impact on business

When people are given the opportunity to serve, they do more than support others. They strengthen the culture and performance of the organizations they are part of. Employees feel more connected to their work and to each other. Teams collaborate more effectively. Culture becomes stronger, more intentional, and more aligned with purpose. At LWCC, we see that impact every day in how our employees support one another and show up for Louisiana businesses and workers.

Purpose that moves business forward

Purpose is not about doing more. It is about being intentional in how you engage your people and the environments where you operate. When employees are empowered to give back, work becomes more rewarding and businesses are better positioned to grow and succeed. That is how purpose moves from an idea to something people experience and how organizations build stronger businesses while making a lasting impact where they live and work.