Fire-sale pricing grips US office tower market

A wave of deeply discounted office sales is sweeping U.S. commercial real estate, signaling a broader market reset, The Wall Street Journal writes.

In cities from Chicago to Denver, buildings that once sold for tens or hundreds of millions are now trading for pennies on the dollar, reflecting persistent remote work trends, elevated interest rates and rising operating costs.

After years of lenders and landlords delaying tough decisions, many are now accepting steep losses, fueling a surge in distressed transactions and creating opportunities for opportunistic buyers. Developers are leveraging low acquisition costs to pursue ambitious redevelopment strategies, including residential conversions and unconventional uses like urban agriculture.

While top-tier office assets in prime markets remain relatively resilient, much of the sector continues to decline, with values significantly below their peak. The rise in distressed sales—and growing investor interest in repositioning outdated buildings—suggests the office market may be nearing a bottom, even as uncertainty remains around long-term demand.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.