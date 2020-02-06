Covington printing firm acquires Baton Rouge-based Printing Tech

Covington-based Mele Printing has acquired Printing Tech, a printing services company located off South Harrells Ferry Road.

Mele Printing approached Printing Tech about the acquisition last year, according to Steve Jacobs, marketing director with Mele Printing. Though he declined to share financial details of the acquisition, the company acquired Printing Tech’s South Harrells Ferry Road facility for $1.2 million in a deal filed this week. The Northshore company retained all of Printing Tech’s 16 employees.

Mele Printing posted $19.5 million in gross sales last year, according to Jacobs, while Printing Tech earned $2.1 million. With the acquisition, Mele is expanding Printing Tech’s capabilities and services, which Jacobs expects to dramatically boost sales. Having a physical office in Baton Rouge will also allow Mele to bid for larger projects in the market.

“We feel like Baton Rouge is an untapped market for us,” Jacobs says, adding the companies also have similar cultures: God first, family second, work third. “(Printing Tech) was limited because of capabilities with machinery and technology to go after larger jobs, but that won’t be a problem anymore.”

The deal also allows the company to look farther west for work. While Mele Printing already services some clients in Lafayette, Jacobs says it would like to bolster that business, as well as take on Lake Charles projects.

The acquisition transition began Jan. 1, with employees being notified on Jan. 3. The two company’s systems were incorporated together last week, and Jacobs expects the transition to be complete by March. Former Printing Tech co-owners Al Boudreau, Jimmy Gould and Robert Hetrick will be staying with the company.

Mele Printing cites itself as the largest commercial printing company in the state, with 95 employees working out of its 70,000 square-foot Covington headquarters. Along with the acquisition, the company also plans to expand its Covington facility by an additional 10,000 square feet this year.

“In a market where everyone thinks print is dying, we seem to be continuing to grow, which is exciting,” Jacobs says, “but we want to grow the right way and be good stewards of everything God has blessed us with.”