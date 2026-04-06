Competing plans emerge for Louisiana constitutional overhaul

Louisiana lawmakers are again weighing a rewrite of the state constitution, but familiar concerns about transparency and scope are resurfacing, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Two bills advancing in the House outline competing approaches to a constitutional convention, with key details—such as delegate selection and the substance of proposed changes—still largely undefined.

One proposal would create a 144-member convention with broad geographic representation, while another sets a smaller, more structured group and a clear timeline culminating in a 2028 vote and potential 2029 implementation.

Critics argue the process is moving forward without enough public input or clarity to build trust, warning that rushed or opaque planning could undermine support.

The push follows earlier efforts backed by Gov. Jeff Landry that stalled amid similar concerns. Lawmakers now face the challenge of balancing urgency for reform with demands for transparency, public engagement and a clearer vision for what a rewritten constitution would actually deliver.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.