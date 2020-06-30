Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 314 acres between St. Francisville and Tunica Hills

This large tract of beautiful Louisiana countryside is now available for sale at $5,089/acre. The property is located northwest of St. Francisville, south of Tunica Hills, and between Highway 61 and the Mississippi River. The property would be excellent hunting land as it is mostly wooded, but could also be used for cattle or horses as there are a few pastures scattered around the tract. A timber cruise has also been commissioned and as of December 2018, the estimated timber value of the property is $145,000. Timber and mineral rights are conveyed upon sale. View the listing here.