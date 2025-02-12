Will tariffs make Louisiana’s car insurance crisis worse?

Because of the impacts tariffs can have on car parts and used vehicles, cause car insurance rates could rise, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Besides threatening tariffs against North America trading partners, President Donald Trump also has announced tariffs on steel and aluminum, and says he is planning levies on imported semiconductors. Last week, he said he would soon implement “reciprocal tariffs” that would seek to equal the tariffs that other countries are imposing on the U.S.

But these tariffs could increase the cost of imported auto parts, which can also drive up the costs to repair a car. If new cars become more expensive, that can drive up demand and prices for used cars as well, which could make it costlier to insure and replace a vehicle.

