BP’s first Gulf project since the Deepwater Horizon faces lawsuit over spill risk

Environmental groups have sued the Trump administration over its approval of BP’s Kaskida offshore drilling project, marking the first BP development in the Gulf since the Deepwater Horizon disaster 16 years ago, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Plaintiffs argue the project was approved without sufficient proof that BP can drill safely in deeper, riskier waters or contain a worst-case spill.

The lawsuit, filed in federal appeals court, also challenges the approval amid broader concerns about weakened federal environmental safeguards for offshore energy exploration. The case revives scrutiny of offshore drilling risk at a time when Gulf energy development remains central to the regional economy.

It also introduces potential legal and regulatory uncertainty for energy producers, contractors and businesses tied to offshore investment.

The challenge comes as memories of Deepwater Horizon—and its environmental and economic fallout—continue to shape debate over balancing energy growth, environmental risk and long-term confidence in Gulf operations.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.