Baton Rouge named 11th easiest place to buy a home in US

Baton Rouge has been named among the easiest metros in the country to buy a home.

Amid the nation’s low housing inventory, it appears that some of the most affordable U.S.cities may be the toughest places to buy a home, The Washington Post reports. While San Francisco’s and Seattle’s appearance on the list of the toughest metros to buy a home may not surprise anyone, others such as Buffalo; Rochester, New York; Milwaukee; and Columbus, Ohio; may.

The top three easiest markets for finding a home are all in Florida: Cape Coral-Fort Myers, with 38 listings per 1,000 households; followed by the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach market, with 32 listings per 1,000 households; and Daytona Beach, which has 31 listings per 1,000 households.

In Baton Rouge, there were 19.2 listings per 1,000 households, ranking it as the 11th easiest market to buy a home, just below the New York City-Jersey City-Newark, New Jersey, area. To come up with its findings, Realtor.com looked at the number of listings per 1,000 homeowner-occupied households in the 100 largest metros in the fourth quarter of 2019. The analysis was based on the number of homes for sale relative to the local population.

Read the full report.