60-something CEOs are the new norm 

The corner office is getting older, Bloomberg writes.

The average U.S. CEO is now 61—up a decade since 2000—and executives are reaching the top job later, with the average appointment age rising to 55. New research suggests companies increasingly value broad, cross-industry experience over fast-track specialization, especially as business complexity grows.

The shift is most pronounced among smaller firms, while consulting backgrounds continue to serve as a shortcut to the C-suite. Researchers say older leaders may be linked to slower growth and less innovation, but they may also be better positioned to navigate uncertainty, manage risk and lead through disruption, including the rise of artificial intelligence.

The findings raise broader questions about succession planning, talent development and whether corporate leadership pipelines are adapting to a changing economy—or becoming harder for younger executives to break into.

For workers, it also underscores a widening age gap between those in the corner office and the broader labor force.

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