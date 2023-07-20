Roundup: State Rep. Tanner Magee / Ascension Parish / US home sales 

Leaving the Legislature: Louisiana’s second ranking state House lawmaker, Republican Speaker Pro-tem Tanner Magee of Houma, is leaving the Legislature in part because of what he describes as a “toxic” political atmosphere in Baton Rouge. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Resigning: After nearly four years serving as chief administrative officer for Ascension Parish, John Diez will step down Aug. 11 to seek opportunities in the private sector, the parish announced today. Parish President Clint Cointment is launching a search for his replacement.

Slowing down: Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June to the slowest pace since January, as a near-historic low number of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates keep many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines. The national median sales price fell on an annual basis for the fifth month in a row, though fierce competition led to about one-third of homes selling for more than their list price. Read more.