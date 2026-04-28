What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Here are the latest property transactions and issued permits, as well as upcoming business-related events in the parish.
Issued permits
- A new construction permit was issued for the creation of a 3,455-square-foot wood-frame dental office on La. 42 in Prairieville. Dr. Edward Hood of Hood Dental Care owns the vacant 1-acre tract at the corner of Grand Meadow Drive near the entrance of The Meadows at Oak Grove development. Hood Dental Care currently operates five locations across Denham Springs, Watson, Livingston and Zachary. Centurion Construction Management is the listed contractor for the $1.75 million project.
- A permit was issued for a project valued at roughly $175,000 that involves converting 9,138 square feet of an existing 10,392-square-foot building to accommodate a new self-storage facility on Roddy Road in Gonzales. The work also includes exterior renovations to the building’s front facade. Picou Brothers Construction is the listed contractor.
- A permit valued at $700,000 was issued for the interior renovation of the Dutchtown High School softball locker room. The site is 2,434 square feet. Domain Architecture is the applicant and Stuart & Company General Contractors are handling the construction project.
- A permit was issued for the partial interior renovation of the main building at Dutchtown High School. The project is valued at $1.6 million with Domain Architecture and Stuart & Company working on it.
Property transactions
- Prairieville residents Thomas, Linda and Drew Pertuit purchased a roughly 14,500-square-foot retail center near Interstate 10 in Gonzales from SMB Gonzales for $3.75 million. Satyanarayana Malur represented the seller in the transaction. The center’s tenants include Mooyah, Firehouse Subs and Mi Tio Mexican Grill.
- Sheets Investments purchased an industrial property with a main office/warehouse and a separate warehouse building on La. 929 for $730,000. Warren and Jodie Singer represented the seller, WJS Properties. Business filings list Kade and Garrett Sheets as the managers of Sheets Investments.
- GK Properties acquired a vacant 2.6-acre tract on Perkins Road near Swamp Road in Prairieville for $650,000. Stuart Houser represented the buyer in the transaction, while Norman and Jeanne Sutton represented the seller, Caitlin Sutton LLC.
Business agenda
- Young Professionals social: The May social for Young Ascension Professionals will be a crawfish and shrimp boil at Parc 73 on May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., presented by CF Industries. Young Ascension Professionals is open to non-chamber members.
- Ascension Chamber of Commerce: The chamber is hosting a ribbon cutting for Acadiana Glass & Tire, the leading glass, tire and auto repair shop in Prairieville on May 13 from 11 a.m. to noon. The business is located at 16010 Airline Highway.
- Member luncheon: The Ascension Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension, will host a Small Business / Big Business Connect networking session at 10:30 a.m. on May 14 before the monthly member luncheon begins at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center at 11:15. The luncheon will feature a panel discussion focused on supplier opportunities and best practices for doing business with large and heavy industry companies. The panelists include Stephanie Hartman, Louisiana Economic Development; Zach Trujilio, Vicious Biscuit; Mark Dearman, PSC Group; and a representative each from Our Lady of the Lake Health St. Elizabeth and CF Industries.