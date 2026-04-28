What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Here are the latest property transactions and issued permits, as well as upcoming business-related events in the parish.

A new construction permit was issued for the creation of a 3,455-square-foot wood-frame dental office on La. 42 in Prairieville. Dr. Edward Hood of Hood Dental Care owns the vacant 1-acre tract at the corner of Grand Meadow Drive near the entrance of The Meadows at Oak Grove development. Hood Dental Care currently operates five locations across Denham Springs, Watson, Livingston and Zachary. Centurion Construction Management is the listed contractor for the $1.75 million project.

A permit was issued for a project valued at roughly $175,000 that involves converting 9,138 square feet of an existing 10,392-square-foot building to accommodate a new self-storage facility on Roddy Road in Gonzales. The work also includes exterior renovations to the building’s front facade. Picou Brothers Construction is the listed contractor.

A permit valued at $700,000 was issued for the interior renovation of the Dutchtown High School softball locker room. The site is 2,434 square feet. Domain Architecture is the applicant and Stuart & Company General Contractors are handling the construction project.