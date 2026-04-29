Tanger finds its footing in a new retail era

Tanger Outlets in Gonzales has added new and expanded offerings from brands—including Victoria’s Secret, Columbia, Rally House and J.Crew Factory—as the 30-year-old center doubles down on tenant diversity and in-person experience to stay competitive in an era of shifting retail habits and e-commerce pressure.

The additions are part of what Lexi Harris, assistant vice president of property management for Tanger, describes as a healthy retail cycle at the Gonzales property, which has operated since 1993 and draws shoppers from across the Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans corridor. Other recent updates include Skechers, Clarks, Auntie Anne’s and Southern Marsh, with more tenants expected.

“The center continues to see consistent engagement from shoppers and investment from national and regional brands, which reflects steady demand in the market,” Harris says.

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The moves come as outlet malls—long questioned as a retail format—face renewed pressure to justify their model. Harris says the format is holding up, particularly as consumers grow more value-conscious.

“We’ve seen shoppers looking for more than just great value—they’re also seeking convenience, strong brand offerings and an enjoyable shopping environment, all of which have guided our leasing and operational strategy,” Harris says.

Like much of the retail industry, Tanger has leaned into in-person experience to counter the rise of e-commerce, emphasizing the social and tactile aspects of physical shopping that online retailers can’t replicate.

“Shoppers still want to see products, compare options and get the best value in real time,” Harris says. “They embrace the social aspect of in-person shopping and look for more experiential elements when visiting our centers.”

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Harris credits the Gonzales location’s geography as a lasting structural advantage. Situated between two major metro areas, the center draws a mix of locals and tourists—a dynamic Harris says made it a strong fit when it opened and continues to fuel steady foot traffic today.

“Gonzales was a strong fit from the start, given its strategic location between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, along with its strong tourism traffic and growing local population,” Harris says. “The community has embraced the center over time and it has continued to serve as a convenient, value-driven shopping destination for both residents and visitors.”

Performance is tracked through retailer sales, foot traffic and occupancy, though Harris did not disclose specific figures. Looking ahead, Tanger plans to continue refining the property through additional brand announcements, physical updates and community-focused programming.

Tanger operates 41 locations nationwide, totaling roughly 16 million square feet of retail space.

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