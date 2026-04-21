Strong demand meets slow supply in Ascension’s spring housing push

The housing market in Ascension Parish continues to show signs of steady growth heading into the spring and summer months, though supply-side challenges and development constraints remain.

Jennifer Hebert of Pennant Real Estate and president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, says activity in Ascension has picked up compared to last year, but not at the same pace as the broader Baton Rouge region.

According to the latest figures from GBRAR, the Ascension housing market posted a rise in pending sales, closed sales and median sales price at the end of March. There were also increases in inventory and days on market.

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A key factor limiting growth is the pace of new construction, according to Hebert. Builders are facing higher costs, labor shortages and regulatory hurdles that are slowing development and reshaping how homes are brought to market.

“They’re not starting construction without a contract,” Hebert says. “They’re struggling with labor, and they’re also saddled with higher construction costs, and so it’s just not a feasible business model for them to do a build and start it without a contract.”

That shift marks a departure from pre-pandemic conditions, when speculative homebuilding was more common and buyers could purchase homes at various stages of construction.

Despite those constraints, demand remains strong—particularly for newer, move-in-ready homes.

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“The newer the house looks, the more updated and move-in ready, those are moving a lot faster than some that may need updates,” Hebert says.

She notes that Ascension’s appeal continues to be driven by quality-of-life factors, including schools, access to jobs and proximity to major transportation corridors. Those factors have helped homes in the parish sell more quickly than in neighboring areas, particularly when inventory meets buyer expectations.

Still, infrastructure and planning considerations are shaping the pace of growth. Parish leaders and developers, Hebert says, must balance new construction with road capacity, drainage and flood mitigation concerns.

As new projects gradually come online, Hebert expects the Ascension housing market to remain on a positive trajectory, supported by continued population growth and strong buyer interest.

View the latest Ascension Parish housing figures.

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