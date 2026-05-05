Straight Talk with Matt Percy and Jamie Schutte of Percy Law Firm

As Ascension Parish continues to rank among the fastest-growing areas in the state, demand for legal services is evolving alongside new residential, commercial and industrial development. In a Q&A with Ascension Business Report, Matt Percy and Jamie Schutte of Percy Law Firm discuss how the longtime parish-based firm is adapting to that growth, the rising volume of cases tied to expansion and the key legal and infrastructure issues business leaders should be watching.

How has Percy Law Firm evolved in recent years, and what strategic priorities are guiding its growth today?

Percy Law was founded by Ryland Percy in 1977. Our firm has evolved over the last 45-plus years like any other business; however, while times change, our dedication to Ascension Parish has and will not change. Jamie Schutte and Matt Percy are the current owners and partners of the firm, with multiple associates covering most areas of law. We stick to the same strategy that began with Ryland: Give your time, effort, and support to the wonderful people and businesses that make up the best place on earth, Ascension Parish. We pride ourselves on finding solutions to problems, even when those solutions aren’t legal issues.

Ascension Parish has been one of the fastest-growing areas in the Capital Region—how has that population and business growth translated into demand for legal services at Percy Law Firm?

With our firm being part of this community for almost half a century, we have had a front-row seat to witness the rapid growth from rural Louisiana to a place that young families and businesses want to be. That is a compliment to the administrations and councils that represent the parish and the three municipalities within it.

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What are the most common legal challenges you’re seeing from developers, business owners and residents as Ascension continues to expand?

There is a larger demand for all services in general. One of the great things about Ascension Parish is that there are a lot of family businesses that are generational. It has been an awesome experience watching family businesses continue to grow and thrive under the second and third generations. In our business, it is our responsibility to help guide those transitions in addition to offering guidance to new businesses moving into the parish.

With rapid growth often comes strain on infrastructure and governance—where do you see the biggest legal or regulatory pressure points emerging in Ascension Parish?

When it comes to development, there are definitely challenges that can result in pressure on infrastructure. Growth is an amazing thing, but it requires an inherent responsibility to do it in a way that is sustainable and considerate of the future of our parish and its citizens.

How is the evolving mix of residential, commercial and industrial development—particularly along key corridors like Airline Highway and I-10—shaping the types of cases or clients your firm is handling?

The types of cases we handle have not changed; however, the volume of the cases we handle has definitely grown. We handle general litigation (as both plaintiff and defense counsel), property issues, commercial closings, estate planning, negligence cases and family law, among other things.

Looking ahead, what legal trends or issues should business leaders and investors be paying attention to as Ascension Parish continues its growth trajectory?

There definitely needs to be attention focused on the industrial growth this parish has experienced. That type of growth brings jobs and economic success and more people. Industrial growth needs to be responsible and should occur hand in hand with making sure the infrastructure can support the current and new citizens of the parish.

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Looking ahead to the next five or 10 years, do you see the need for your firm’s services shifting? If so, to what?

Yes, and no. The types of services we offer are necessary for the protection of private citizens and business owners, and that does not seem to be changing any time soon. However, technology is moving faster and faster every day, which requires a law firm like ours to continue to stay on top of those changes so that we can continue to provide our services as quickly and efficiently as possible.