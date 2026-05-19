Straight Talk with Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley

As Gonzales continues to experience steady growth, Mayor Tim Riley says his administration remains focused on the fundamentals that have long positioned the city for success: infrastructure, public safety and strategic partnerships. In this Q&A, Riley discusses Gonzales’ approach to economic development, workforce challenges, infrastructure demands and how the city is working to balance rapid growth with long-term sustainability. This interview has been edited for brevity.

What have been the top priorities for your administration since you took office?

The top priority for my administration was and always will be the maintenance and delivery of those infrastructure pieces that have advantaged the city for decades. While we are uniquely situated, nearly equidistant from Louisiana’s largest municipalities and a stone’s throw from the greatest economic engine on the planet, Gonzales’ ability to provide potable water and wastewater treatment drives commercial investment. Our first order of business was an accurate assessment of remaining capacity, what infrastructure pieces are lacking and how to fund them.

Gonzales has seen steady population and commercial growth in recent years—how is the city positioning itself to attract and retain new business investment?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We will continue our partnership with, and funding level of Ascension Economic Development Corp., which has done so much for the city and Ascension Parish. The City of Gonzales will continue to provide services with better efficiencies, which have attracted investment in the past.

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What are the top infrastructure priorities needed to support continued economic development in Gonzales, particularly as traffic and logistics demands increase?

My administration supports our public safety (police and fire) professionals like no administration before us. Without public safety, everything we have is jeopardized. As for “traffic and logistics demands,” the City of Gonzales can accomplish little without assistance from Ascension Parish and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Most of the road capacity, admittedly insufficient, is found on state roadways. We add whatever we can through participation in the Capital Region Planning Commission and similar multiparish entities toward regional solutions.

Workforce development remains a key challenge across the Capital Region—what role can Gonzales play in strengthening the local talent pipeline?

My administration is always eager to assist River Parishes Community College and our local schools whenever our participation is deemed of value. But we have no intention of overstepping our area of responsibility.

Are there specific industries or sectors the city is actively targeting for recruitment or expansion?

Not necessarily. While we gladly engage any potential investor in the City of Gonzales, those investors are driven by the free market. Frankly, it has resulted in a glut of hotels, which does cause some concern for the not-so-immediate future when demand driven by petrochemical industry construction dissipates. While retail sales will remain our bread and butter, better-paying jobs are a goal. We could not be more excited about John H. Carter coming to the city.

How is Gonzales leveraging its proximity to Baton Rouge and the industrial corridor to differentiate itself competitively?

No question, our proximity to industry and the thousands of motorists it generates every day drives our retail sales tax collection. Every so often, we land a company like John H. Carter or Summit Electric and their good-paying jobs adjacent to the petrochemical industry.