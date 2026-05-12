Straight Talk with Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment

As Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment navigates one of Louisiana’s fastest-growing parishes, balancing rapid development with infrastructure demands remains at the forefront of his administration’s agenda. In this Q&A, Cointment discusses how Ascension Parish is approaching growth management, advancing major economic development projects such as the Hyundai steel facility, and prioritizing investments in roads, drainage and utilities—all while addressing resident concerns around traffic congestion, environmental impacts and long-term quality of life.

Ascension Parish continues to see rapid residential and commercial growth. What specific strategies is your administration using to balance development with infrastructure capacity?

Growth is a good problem to have, but only if it’s managed responsibly, and I’ve been pretty adamant about that. Our approach is centered on responsible, strategic growth, making sure infrastructure keeps pace with development. That includes requiring impact studies, setting standards with developers, and prioritizing investments in roads, drainage, and utilities in high-growth corridors. We’re also leveraging data and long-term planning tools to ensure we’re not just reacting to growth, but staying ahead of it.

There’s been increasing attention on economic development along the parish’s west bank with the announcement of the Hyundai Steel project. What progress has been made, and what challenges remain in attracting large-scale investment there?

The HYUNDAI-POSCO Louisiana Steel project is transformational, not just for the West Bank but for all of Ascension Parish and the region. We’ve made significant progress in site readiness, infrastructure planning, and workforce alignment. There’s real momentum right now. That said, challenges remain. Infrastructure, particularly transportation and utilities, must continue to be strengthened to support additional large-scale investment. We’re actively working with state and regional partners to position the West Bank as a competitive, investment-ready destination. The interest is there, and we’re building the foundation to sustain it.

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With ongoing road congestion concerns, how is the parish prioritizing infrastructure projects, and are there new funding mechanisms being explored beyond traditional sources?

Traffic is one of the top concerns we hear from residents, and it’s a top priority for my administration. We’re focusing on projects that deliver the greatest impact, targeting high traffic corridors and known bottlenecks. Roundabouts are one way we affect traffic flow, and we have quite a few, with more going up around the parish. In addition to traditional funding, we’re aggressively pursuing state and federal dollars, public-private partnerships, and innovative financing tools to accelerate delivery. We know we can’t rely on a single funding stream. We have to be creative and proactive to meet demand.

How is Ascension positioning itself to address long-term drainage needs, particularly as development accelerates in flood-prone areas?

Drainage is foundational to everything we do. We’re taking a comprehensive, long-term approach that includes major capital investments, regional partnerships, and updated development standards. Projects like the New River Stormwater Pump Station are critical pieces of that strategy. We’re also working closely with state and federal agencies to secure funding and ensure our systems are built to handle future growth and changing weather patterns. At the same time, we’re holding development to higher standards to protect existing communities.

The parish remains a hub for petrochemical and industrial expansion. How do you balance those opportunities with residents’ concerns around environmental impacts and quality of life?

We recognize that industry is a key economic driver, but it has to coexist with our communities. That balance comes through regulatory oversight and transparency. We work closely with industry leaders to ensure they operate responsibly and invest in the communities where they do business. For this reason, we are consistently ranked as one of the healthiest parishes in Louisiana (Niche.com and CountyHealthRankings.org to name a few). Growth should enhance quality of life, not compromise it, and that’s the standard we hold.

Looking ahead, what does success look like for Ascension Parish under your leadership, and what key projects or initiatives will define that trajectory?

Success means managing growth the right way, where infrastructure, economic opportunity, and quality of life all move forward together. Key projects like the RiverPlex MegaPark, continued West Bank development, major infrastructure improvements, and investments in drainage and public safety will define that trajectory. At the end of the day, success is about making sure Ascension remains a place where people want to live, work, and raise their families.

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Who’s shaping the conversation in Ascension Parish? Straight Talk puts local executives and community leaders in the spotlight — one-on-one Q&As on the topics that matter most to the community. No fluff, just real perspectives from the people driving change in the parish. We’re always looking for bold thinkers and candid voices. If you know someone who belongs in that seat, we want to hear from you. Nominate a guest by emailing News Editor Jordan Arceneaux. Your recommendation could spark the next great conversation.