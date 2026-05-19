Out of this Prairieville family’s hardest moment, a $1M company was born 

What began as a deeply personal challenge for Jordanna and Louis Coleman has grown into a fast-scaling logistics business—one built not only on strategy and resilience, but on faith.

LC Transport Services, founded in February 2022 and headquartered in Prairieville, started with a single truck, a home office and a determination to create stability for the Coleman family. Today, the company has generated more than $1 million in revenue in less than two years and is positioning itself for expansion into specialized freight markets across the Gulf Coast.

While based in Louisiana, the company provides trucking services—including flatbed, dry-van, box truck, hotshot, and oversize loads—to clients across multiple sectors, including infrastructure projects, healthcare logistics and corporate events.

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The Colemans were recognized by Louisiana Economic Development earlier this month as the Small Business Person of the Year.



Despite the success, the company’s origin story traces back to a far more urgent need—one that had nothing to do with trucking.



When the Colemans’ son was diagnosed with autism, Jordanna spent months battling insurance denials and navigating state systems just to secure his care. The experience was exhausting, but it also sharpened something in her: a resolve to stop leaving the family’s financial future in someone else’s hands.



At the time, Louis was working as a truck driver, earning a fraction of what each load was worth. Jordanna noticed.



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“Baby, why are you not making 100%?” she recalls asking him.



That question became the seed of LC Transport.

From necessity to opportunity

At the time of their son’s diagnosis, Louis Coleman was working as a truck driver while Jordanna worked as a plant operator. The family was financially stable, but the mounting costs of therapy and gaps in insurance coverage forced a reevaluation.

“At the time, he [Louis] worked for someone and he would get paid like roughly 25% or 20% of the load and I said, ‘Baby, why are you not making 100%?’” Jordanna recalls.

That question sparked the idea for LC Transport.

The couple launched the business with limited capital, relying on personal savings, credit and persistence to acquire their first truck—a 2016 Freightliner—and secure the necessary authority, insurance and equipment to begin operations.

Their first load was booked in November 2022, marking the official start of the business.

Early hurdles, rapid growth

Like many startups in the trucking industry, LC Transport faced steep early challenges, including high insurance premiums, limited access to trailers and difficulty securing consistent work.

Coleman says the company’s initial insurance cost alone reached nearly $5,800 per month, placing significant strain on cash flow.

Still, the business gained traction through a mix of brokered loads and two direct clients, Scotts Miracle-Gro and Valero, according to Coleman.

Within its first year, LC Transport generated roughly $138,000 in revenue, followed by exponential growth in subsequent years.

“Valero and Scott had changed the trajectory,” she says. “We survived our first year because we were able to do like $22,000 in that month before the year ended.”

A turning point came through a combination of smaller contracts and strategic relationships.

“You can think of Valero on a big scale, but these smaller companies can change your life,” Coleman says.

By 2024, the company had secured its first state contract and capitalized on disaster-response logistics work, transporting water and meals during a major storm response effort. That single engagement helped accelerate revenue dramatically.

A different operating model

Despite its growth, LC Transport still operates with one company-owned truck.

Instead of rapidly expanding its fleet, the company relies on a network of subcontracted drivers and owner-operators—allowing it to scale capacity without the overhead tied to equipment, maintenance and payroll.

That model has enabled the company to take on larger contracts and serve major industrial clients across Louisiana, including projects tied to manufacturing, energy and infrastructure development.

LC Transport has delivered materials to sites, including Hyundai-related projects in Ascension Parish, LNG facilities and large-scale construction efforts across the state.

“Through every challenge, faith in God has been our anchor,” Coleman says. “We’ve learned that we cannot operate a business on our own.”

Lessons learned—and costly mistakes

The company’s growth, however, came with its own challenges.

Coleman acknowledges that early success outpaced the company’s internal systems, leading to financial strain despite rising revenues.

The experience forced the company to scale back some revenue-generating activities in 2025 to focus on building a strong back office, professionalizing operations, and implementing systems to better serve clients in the long term.

Through programs such as Louisiana’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification and small business training initiatives, LC Transport gained access to resources that helped refine operations and pursue government contracts.

Looking ahead, LC Transport Services plans to transition from general freight into more specialized services, with a focus on bulk liquid transportation. The company plans to expand into hauling hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals and wastewater. Coleman adds that they are looking to expand operations in the government contracting space and are preparing to launch a brokerage firm to better support clients’ logistics needs through partnerships.