New eats and shops are rolling into Ascension Parish

Ascension Parish’s restaurant and retail scene continues to expand, with new grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and retailers either having opened their doors this year or preparing to do so.

Donnie Miller, president and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, tells Ascension Business Report that Ascension saw a “slew” of ribbon cuttings in 2025 and that 2026 will be no different.

“Nothing’s really slowed down,” Miller says. “There’s really no end in sight.”

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But what’s driving all of that growth? In Miller’s telling, it’s the sheer amount of investment the parish is seeing.

“The major corporations coming into the market are going to produce thousands of jobs,” he says. “And as we all know, retail follows rooftops. In this case, retail is following the promise of rooftops because of the level of investment that’s coming into the market.”

Here’s a look at some of the most notable new and upcoming openings across the parish.

Aldi: A new Aldi grocery store opened in Gonzales in April. The store anchors the new Galleries Gonzales Shopping Center at the intersection of Airline Highway and La. 44, which is expected to become a major new retail node for Ascension Parish.

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CC’s Coffee House: The Baton Rouge coffee chain broke ground in November on a new drive-thru location in Gonzales. The store will be located in the Heritage Crossing mixed-use development.

Donuts Coffee & Burgers: Donuts Coffee & Burgers, which got its start on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge, opened a new location on La. 42 in Prairieville in January.

HI BOB Korean Restaurant: A new Korean restaurant opened on Veterans Boulevard in Donaldsonville in March. The restaurant comes as South Korean automaker Hyundai plans a $5.8 billion steel mill nearby—and Hyundai executives say that’s no coincidence.

The Peach Cobbler Factory: The fast-growing Southern-style dessert chain is setting up shop in Gonzales, also in the Heritage Crossing development.

Rio Verde Mexican Grill: Though not technically a “new” opening, Rio Verde Mexican Grill on Airline Highway in Gonzales recently underwent extensive renovations following an ownership transition, reopening in April.

Shokudo: Premium AYCE: A new fine-dining all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurant is expected to open this year in Gonzales. The eatery comes courtesy of the Wong family, who founded Baton Rouge’s Boru Ramen, Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill and Sweet Society.

Tractor Supply Co.: Tractor Supply Co., the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer, opened a new location on La. 42 in Prairieville in January.

Triplet’s Blue Store Chicken: The wildly popular Baton Rouge fried chicken chain opened its first Ascension Parish location in Geismar in January.

Waffle House: In November, Waffle House purchased 0.9 acres on Commerce Centre Drive in Prairieville. The homestyle eatery already operates restaurants in Gonzales and Sorrento.

Did we miss any notable new or upcoming restaurant or retail openings in Ascension Parish? Let us know at editor@businessreport.com.