Meet Ascension’s 2026 Women in Leadership honoree

Jackie Tisdell will tell you she moved to Ascension Parish 22 years ago for the same reason so many families do—the schools. What she didn’t anticipate was that those same schools would become the center of her professional life, and eventually, the reason she was standing in a room accepting one of the parish’s most notable honors for women in leadership.

Tisdell, director of communication for Ascension Public Schools, was named the 2026 recipient of the Women in Leadership Award at the 10th Annual Women in Business Experience.

“I am truly honored to receive the Ascension Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership Award. I love Ascension Parish,” Tisdell says. “I moved here 22 years ago because of the school system, just like so many families do, and it has meant so much to me both personally and professionally. I believe deeply in the power of a strong public school system and what it can do for a family, because I have experienced it firsthand as a parent.”

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In her role with Ascension Public Schools, which she joined in 2015, Tisdell leads all internal and external communications efforts, strengthening connections between the district and the community. Under her leadership, the district has earned 23 national communications awards, among them a Silver Telly Award and multiple honors from the National School Public Relations Association. She was also named the 2024 Louisiana School Communicator of the Year and recognized nationally for her work.

Before joining the school district, Tisdell spent 12 years at the University of Louisiana System, overseeing communications for the board of supervisors and its nine public universities.

Her involvement in the community reaches beyond her professional role. Tisdell is a Leadership Ascension graduate and past president of the Leadership Ascension Foundation, and has played a key role in community projects that have raised millions of dollars for local initiatives, including an all-abilities field in Gonzales. She also serves as past president of the Louisiana School Public Relations Association and president of the Dutchtown Sound Band Booster Club.

“My time with Leadership Ascension has been life-changing,” she says. “Seeing the impact of service projects and how people come together to make this community stronger has been incredibly meaningful. What I appreciate most about Ascension is how we support one another. At the end of the day, it is about doing what is best for Ascension, and I am proud to be a part of that.”

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Ascension Chamber President and CEO Donnie Miller said the recognition was well-earned.

“Jackie exemplifies what this award represents,” Miller said. “Her leadership, professionalism, and commitment to serving others have made a meaningful and lasting impact across our parish. She is a true champion for education and for our community.”

The Women in Leadership Award is voted on by the Ascension Chamber Board of Directors and honors a woman who demonstrates exceptional leadership, professional excellence and a commitment to advancing the community. Tisdell joins a list of past recipients that includes Amy Cheek, who received the honor in 2025.