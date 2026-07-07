MBECA has big plans to help small businesses in Ascension

The Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension, or MBECA, is preparing for a busy year of events, workshops and community initiatives designed to support entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout Ascension Parish and the surrounding region.

According to MBECA Executive Director Lee Melancon, the organization continues to expand its outreach through partnerships, educational opportunities and new programs aimed at helping businesses connect, learn and grow.

MBECA recently completed Ascension Small Business Week, which Melancon described as a major success. The event was held through a partnership with the Ascension and Donaldsonville chambers and included programming designed to connect entrepreneurs with resources and information.

- Advertisement -

Here’s a look at other planned initiatives.

Small business partnerships

One of the organization’s ongoing efforts is the continued development of small business networks through partnerships with local chambers of commerce. MBECA has created the Ascension Chamber Small Business Network in partnership with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.

The group meets monthly and features guest speakers who provide training on topics relevant to small business owners. The meetings are free and open to the public, allowing entrepreneurs throughout the parish, not just chamber members, to participate.

MBECA is also helping establish a similar Small Business Council through the Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce. The new council will provide local entrepreneurs with opportunities to network, learn from business experts and discuss challenges facing small companies. Meetings will be held monthly at the Donaldsonville Library, with quarterly membership meetings taking place separately.

- Advertisement -

“The goal is to eventually get members involved and engaged so they can decide the topics they want and help guide the direction,” Melancon said. “We’re the seed program that gets it started.”

The Donaldsonville Small Business Council will feature MBECA-led programming during its early stages, including Melancon’s presentation on emotional intelligence, a topic that has become increasingly important in leadership and workplace communication.

Women’s business event

MBECA is also preparing for its upcoming women’s business event in October. Previously part of Ascension Small Business Week, the event is now becoming a standalone MBECA program focused on supporting women entrepreneurs and professionals.

The women’s retreat will focus on the mind, body, soul and business connection. Attendees will participate in sessions covering meditation, yoga, mindfulness, emotional intelligence and financial wellness. The event will also feature a keynote presentation, networking opportunities and a special luncheon demonstration from a nutritional chef focused on healthy lifestyle choices for working women.

Honoring veterans

Another returning MBECA tradition is the Freedom Ball, an annual event honoring veterans. The celebration recognizes active-duty, reserve and retired veterans through awards and a formal ball. Moving forward, the Freedom Ball will transition to a Veterans Day weekend celebration to better align with its mission of honoring those who have served. The next Freedom Ball is scheduled to return in 2027.

Innovation and supplier diversity centers

Looking ahead, MBECA is also working on larger initiatives that will create additional resources for local entrepreneurs. The organization is planning future innovation and supplier diversity centers that would provide coworking space, collaboration areas, conference rooms and access to business assistance programs.

The proposed centers are designed to create a one-stop location where small businesses can connect with MBECA, chambers of commerce and economic development partners. Melancon described the partnership as a “three-legged stool” of economic development, with each organization playing a role in strengthening the local business community.

As MBECA continues expanding its programming, the organization remains focused on creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to build relationships, gain knowledge and connect with the resources needed for success.

From monthly business meetings to specialized retreats and future innovation spaces, MBECA’s upcoming initiatives reflect its ongoing commitment to supporting small businesses and strengthening the economic future of Ascension Parish.

“If we can get these to work effectively, we will continue to grow the strength of our small farms and their relationships with heavy industry because they’re going to know how to do it,” Melancon says. “That means that our own people will benefit from this amazing growth that’s going on in this region.”