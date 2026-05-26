John H. Carter’s $79M facility is on track for summer 2027 completion

Work continues on John H. Carter Co./ControlWorx LLC’s $79 million customer impact center facility in Ascension Parish, with major structural components now taking shape at the site along South Burnside Avenue near Interstate 10.

Project contractor Arkel Constructors says exterior tilt walls for the 285,000-square-foot facility have recently been completed and structural steel installation is now underway. The project remains on track for completion in June 2027.

Construction milestones to date include the installation of 619 tons of steel and 790 tons of joist and deck systems. Crews have also installed 1,357 tons of rebar and poured more than 14,000 cubic yards of concrete.

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Once steel and decking work are complete, the project will move into the next phase, focused on enclosing the building shell and completing roofing work to achieve weather-tight status before interior finishing begins.

John H. Carter Co./ControlWorx broke ground on the project in October after wetland approvals delayed the original construction timeline.

The facility is designed to serve as a regional hub for innovation, collaboration and customer engagement. It will house operations where ControlWorx assembles, services and distributes flow control products to industrial customers across the Gulf Coast.

Announced in February 2025, the project is expected to create 175 new direct jobs over the next decade with an estimated annual payroll of $12.5 million, while retaining 741 existing positions statewide.

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Founded in 1933, John H. Carter Co./ControlWorx provides process automation products, services and support for industrial, commercial and municipal clients across the Gulf Coast. The company became fully employee-owned in 1998 and now employs more than 800 people across 14 locations.