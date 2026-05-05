From metal detectors to AI: Ascension pilot program aims for faster, safer school entry

Ascension Parish Public Schools is piloting a new weapons detection program at select campuses as part of a broader push to strengthen school safety, with districtwide implementation planned as early as the 2026-27 school year if the initiative proves successful.

The pilot, which began this week, deploys AI-powered weapons detection systems at three campuses representing each school level: Dutchtown High School; Lowery Middle and Elementary—located on a shared campus; and Pecan Grove Primary. The effort builds on more than a decade of investments in perimeter security, according to Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Edith Walker.

“We have been strengthening our perimeter security for more than 15 years, continually evolving to meet the needs of our schools,” Walker says. “This program represents the next step in that commitment.”

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District officials say the technology differs from traditional metal detectors by allowing students and staff to move through entry points without stopping or removing belongings. The system uses artificial intelligence to distinguish potential threats from everyday personal items, reducing false alarms and minimizing bottlenecks during peak arrival times.

The weapons detection system is similar to those used at large venues and events, designed to identify potential threats while allowing people to walk through without stopping.

Ascension Parish developed the program in collaboration with Lafayette Parish School System and St. Charles Parish Public Schools, whose existing safety initiatives align with the district’s approach.

Success during the pilot phase will be measured primarily by operational efficiency, particularly the system’s ability to maintain “safe, seamless entry during peak arrival times for all students,” Walker says.

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If the program is successful, the school system plans a full rollout across all campuses, with weapons detection systems installed at each school. The total cost for districtwide implementation is estimated at $2.5 million, to be funded from the school district’s general fund.

The plan is to put five weapons detectors at every high school, three at every middle school, and two at every primary school. The district has five high schools, nine middle schools and 19 primary schools.

Walker says the long-term goal is to reinforce single points of entry and create a stronger deterrent against potential threats while maintaining a welcoming environment.

“This effort reflects the high standard of safety our community expects and deserves, ensuring that every campus remains a secure and welcoming place to learn and work,” she says.

The district also emphasized that ongoing training and engagement with students, staff and families will be critical to sustaining the program and reinforcing a shared culture of safety across Ascension Parish schools.