Companies from Houston and Dallas are competing for warehouse space in Ascension Parish

Industrial real estate in Ascension Parish remains one of the tightest markets in the Capital Region, with tenant demand continuing to outpace available inventory even as new projects near completion.

That’s according to Evan Scroggs of Lee & Associates, who says the Geismar corridor has sustained more than a decade of steady industrial growth driven largely by the petrochemical sector.

“Ascension, the market’s tight down there,” Scroggs says. “There’s just not a lot of vacancy. Geismar’s on an incredible run. The Highway 73 Highway 30 corridor has had a great run over the last 12 or 13 years.”

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At the close of the fourth quarter, Ascension Parish had roughly 206,000 square feet of industrial vacancy — a relatively small figure for the market. That number is expected to shrink further as several properties were absorbed early in 2026, including multiple buildings along La. 73 and La. 30.

The low vacancy rate reflects sustained demand from industrial users tied to petrochemical operations along the Mississippi River corridor, which Scroggs identifies as the region’s primary economic driver. New supply is coming, but much of it is already attracting tenant interest before delivery. Projects such as Rivermark 185’s second building and other service-oriented warehouse developments are seeing strong pre-leasing activity, with tenants focused on how quickly they can occupy space once construction wraps up.

Demand shows no sign of easing. Since early 2023, more than 12 million square feet of industrial requirements have been tracked across the region, including roughly two million square feet originating in the first quarter of 2026 alone. Much of that demand is coming from out-of-market users — particularly firms based in Houston and Dallas — competing for a limited number of available sites.

“It’s musical chairs, and not everybody’s finding a chair right now,” Scroggs says.

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Developers are responding with new industrial parks and build-to-suit projects, though timelines remain constrained by increasingly complex entitlement processes. Fully entitled industrial sites — where utilities, drainage and zoning are already in place — are becoming more valuable as users look to move quickly.

Large-scale projects are expected to continue landing in Ascension Parish, particularly on the west side. But Scroggs says smaller warehouse users will likely remain concentrated along the established Geismar corridor, where proximity to the workforce and existing industry remains a key draw.

One segment seeing particularly strong activity is mid-size warehouse space. Buildings in the 10,000- to 25,000-square-foot range with outdoor storage have been among the most sought-after product types, with multiple leases completed in recent months.