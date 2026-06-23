Comeaux family company pays $7.9M for American Factory Direct site

The owners of American Factory Direct Furniture have purchased the approximately 2.2-acre property that houses the company’s Gonzales showroom near Interstate 10.

The Comeaux family acquired the property through its Brewster Gonzales entity from Broussard-based Guidry Land Development’s Gonzales Venture LLC for $7.9 million, according to a transaction recently filed with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Timothy Bradley represented Guidry Land Development in the sale, while American Factory Direct Furniture CFO Grace Comeaux-Piro represented the buyer.

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Business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office list Robert Comeaux, Billie Comeaux and Comeaux-Piro as members of Brewster Gonzales.

The American Factory Direct location is on South Outfitters Drive, less than a half-mile from Bass Pro Shops.

Clerk of court records show Gonzales Venture purchased the property in July 2022 for $1.3 million. Kent Design Build completed construction of the 34,000-square-foot facility in 2023. The building includes a 30,000-square-foot furniture and mattress showroom.

Robert and Billie Comeaux founded American Factory Direct after the closure of Comeaux’s Appliance Center and Furniture Mart in the early 1990s. The company remains a third-generation, family-owned business.

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American Factory Direct operates stores in Gonzales, Baton Rouge, Covington, Lafayette and Long Beach, Mississippi, as well as an AFD Furniture & Mattress Outlet location in Mandeville.