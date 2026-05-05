Ascension’s small businesses are gaining an edge through free training and certifications

The Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension is working to position small businesses to capitalize on the region’s industrial growth, while providing entrepreneurs access to free resources designed to help them scale.

Connect with the Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension at mbeca.org.

“We are a nonprofit organization, very much like the small business development centers located at the universities, except that we’re not connected to a university,” says MBECA Executive Director Lee Melancon. “Primarily, we are considered an intermediary for the small and emerging business development program through Louisiana Economic Development.”

The programs come at no cost and are funded through LED, which makes it accessible to anyone in the region who wants to grow a business.

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Through those programs, small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs can earn certifications that unlock access to training, technical assistance and procurement opportunities. MBECA works with businesses at every stage, from early ideas to companies with up to 499 employees.

Melancon says the organization offers more than 40 workshops covering topics ranging from marketing to cybersecurity.

“The certifications are critical because of state procurement laws,” Melancon says. “If you have any one of those three certifications, you get bonus points on any bid that you go through the state of Louisiana. That’s really good for small firms to be more competitive.”

The organization’s core offering is a seven- to eight-week entrepreneurship workshop that helps clients build or refine a business plan—often a prerequisite for accessing capital.

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Demand for that kind of preparation is growing as Ascension Parish continues to attract large-scale industrial projects. The organization frequently connects small firms with prime contractors seeking to strengthen their bids by partnering with certified local firms.

“Turner, MMR and PSC Group are constantly battling to be the prime contractor for these heavy industry clients,” Melancon says. “To set themselves apart, they will reach out to us. We have a referral program, and they’ll say, ‘Do you have any of your firms that do this?’ We’ll say yes and give them a list. They’ll contact these individuals, and they’ll say, ‘Listen, we’ll write you in our proposal.’”

Melancon describes Ascension’s small business ecosystem as “expanding and maturing,” but notes ongoing challenges with labor retention and infrastructure, as well as rising costs.

In Ascension Parish, there are roughly 2,600 employer establishments and about 11,300 nonemployer businesses—often referred to as solo entrepreneurs or microbusinesses.

Small businesses account for 98% of all businesses in the parish, he says. The local workforce has grown at an annual rate of about 2.4%, with a median household income of $91,500. Total employment stands at approximately 65,000 workers, with small businesses representing an estimated 45% to 50% of the private-sector workforce.

MBECA has served more than 5,000 clients over its roughly 21 years of existence and works with approximately 100 new participants each year. Its programming includes a monthly CEO roundtable, business startup workshops and a mentorship-driven initiative designed to equip entrepreneurs with practical skills to support business growth.

Looking ahead, the organization is pursuing plans to establish innovation and supplier diversity centers on both sides of the parish—an effort aimed at strengthening connections between small businesses and large industry.

“We are doing our best to grow our diversity, and that’s what the supply diversity center is all about,” Melancon says.

Small Business Week in Ascension is scheduled for May 11–14 and will conclude with Ascension Small Business Day at the PACE Center.