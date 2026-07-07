A controversial Dantin Bruce development returns to the Ascension Planning Commission Wednesday

The proposed Harvest Field subdivision in Gonzales the Ascension Parish Planning Commission unanimously rejected in February will return for a public hearing on Wednesday.

A hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. for the 115-lot Dantin Bruce development proposed for nearly 38 acres along La. 44 south of Bertville Road.

Commissioners voted 5-0, with two abstentions, to deny the subdivision’s preliminary plat following strong opposition from nearby residents who raised concerns about traffic congestion, flooding and drainage. The subdivision’s preliminary plat was submitted in January and the item was on the Planning Commission’s January agenda before it was deferred by a month.

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According to the planning staff analysis attached to Wednesday’s agenda, the developers had the option to resubmit the application if either 12 months had passed since the original hearing date or changes had been made to the original application that addressed the concerns stated in the Commission’s decision to deny.

“The major concerns being a revised traffic study analyzing all required intersections as well as clearing any confusion about the maximum density allowed in the project,” the analysis reads. Further down in the document, the analysis states that the staff conferred with the commission attorney and found that the revised application met the second requirement.

According to the staff analysis, the proposed plat complies with all requirements for a major subdivision under the current ordinance. Their conclusion: The traffic study, drainage plan and off-site drainage analysis all meet code requirements. The developer added an additional entrance and exit, which was analyzed in accordance with subdivision regulations, and submitted a new traffic study to address additional scoping requirements from Ascension Parish.

The drainage plan and off-site drainage analysis comply with code requirements and will undergo further review during the construction document phase. Final approval to proceed will depend on the refined design continuing to meet all applicable code requirements.

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Some changes from the first submission in January to the plan that will be discussed Wednesday:

Three more residential lots, bringing the total to 115

Flood elevation increased from 14 feet to 16 feet

A revised traffic analysis with additional intersections and access analysis

Recalculated density to demonstrate compliance with MU2 and RM zoning

Clarification that drainage-servitude acreage does not count toward allowable density

Some of Dantin Bruce’s developments in Ascension Parish include Oak Grove Townhomes and the 142-lot Hidden Farms. View Wednesday’s meeting agenda here.