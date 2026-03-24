1,400 jobs could transform Ascension’s West Bank

A wave of industrial investment led by a planned Hyundai steel facility is poised to reshape the west side of Ascension Parish, creating what local leaders describe as a turning point for long-underdeveloped areas along the Mississippi River.

Donnie Miller, president and CEO of the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce, says the project represents more than just a major capital investment—it signals the beginning of a broader economic transformation.

“The investment that is coming into the market, specifically with Hyundai, is an exciting one for Ascension Parish, and this is one that’s going to be a spark for increased growth along the Mississippi River and the rest of the parish Miller says.

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The Hyundai project—part of a growing cluster of steel and industrial investments along the river corridor—is expected to generate significant job creation while attracting suppliers, logistics firms and service providers that support large-scale manufacturing operations.

In a recent episode of Business Report’s Strictly Business, Kate MacArthur, the president and CEO of the Ascension Parish Economic Development Council, noted that the Hyundai project is the first major investment in 40 years on the west bank.

“They’re going to hire 1,400 new jobs at amazing wages and we’re really using this to try and stop the decline of the West Bank,” she said during the interview. “We’re really trying to build strategies so that after this plan is operational, we can continue growing that side and really revitalize that whole area.”

A shift toward ‘shared growth’

Miller emphasizes that the goal is not just expansion, but broader access to economic opportunity.

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“Growth equity in Ascension Parish means more than just growth. It means shared growth,” he says, noting that new investment should benefit local residents and the broader regional economy.

Industrial base sets the stage

Ascension Parish already ranks among Louisiana’s most industrialized regions, anchored by dozens of petrochemical facilities along the Mississippi River. The river corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is one of the largest concentrations of petrochemical production in the western hemisphere. Miller says that existing industrial strength provides a foundation for future growth.

“We’re going to see continued growth within our chemical sector and a slew of ancillary businesses that are part of the supply chain,” he says. That includes logistics, rail and transportation providers, as well as service-based industries supporting both construction and long-term operations.

Measuring success beyond parish lines

Rather than comparing development between the east and west sides of the parish, Miller says success should be measured against similar communities nationwide that have experienced large-scale industrial investment.

“We need to benchmark this level of activity against other examples across the country,” he notes.

Key indicators will include improvements in health care access, education, public safety and overall quality of life.

Not a new story, but a new chapter

While Hyundai represents a major new headline, Miller emphasized that Ascension’s growth has been building for years through sustained investment from existing industry players.

“I think Hyundai is one piece of the story and I think CF Industries is another piece of the story, but I would not slouch on the level of investment in community involvement of the other 39 petrochemical facilities and suppliers in the area,” he says.

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