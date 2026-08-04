New townhomes could reshape this Ascension corridor

A proposed development with 68 townhomes, 18 single-family homes and commercial space is moving closer to consideration by the Gonzales City Council.

The Gonzales Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a rezoning request for the nearly 36-acre site along West Orice Roth Road, west of the Gonzales Trace subdivision and near Gonzales Middle School. The proposal is scheduled for City Council consideration at its Aug. 10 meeting.

Plans submitted by developer D. Daniels Construction call for a 68-unit townhome community, 18 single-family residential units and a one-acre office parcel. Another 2.98 acres would remain undeveloped.

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The property is currently zoned R-8 and R-15 for single-family residential use and C-2 for commercial use. The developer is seeking to rezone it to R-8, R-3 for townhomes and C-2.

The request previously came before the Zoning Commission on July 6, but no recommendation was made after a motion failed to receive a second. At its July 13 meeting, the City Council deferred the matter back to the planning and zoning process.

The project is the latest sizable residential development Gonzales officials are considering. Last month, the City Council voted 3-2 to rezone 8.5 acres east of Veterans Boulevard and north of Semper Fi from limited commercial to multifamily use for a proposed 168-unit apartment complex.

The council approved that request despite a recommendation from the Zoning Commission to deny the rezoning at its July 6 meeting.

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Submitted plans show five apartment buildings surrounding a detention pond, along with a clubhouse, playground and dog park.