Japan green-lights imports from this Ascension ammonia project

Japan has cleared the way for a major Louisiana-made clean energy export, The Center Square reports.

Japanese regulators have certified power giant JERA to import low-carbon ammonia produced at the $4 billion Blue Point project under construction in Ascension Parish, a joint venture with CF Industries and Mitsui. The approval allows ammonia from the Louisiana plant—expected to begin operations in 2029—to be used as a coal substitute at Japan’s Hekinan Thermal Power Station, one of the country’s largest power plants.

Backed by a 15-year Japanese subsidy to offset higher fuel costs, the project highlights how Louisiana is positioning itself in the global energy transition, particularly as ammonia gains traction as a lower-carbon fuel for power generation, manufacturing and shipping.

The Blue Point facility is expected to capture and store more than 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, qualifying it for substantial federal tax credits, while generating more than 1,500 construction jobs and just over 100 permanent positions. The deal also underscores growing U.S.–Japan energy ties tied to Gulf Coast infrastructure.

