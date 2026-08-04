Gonzales lands another major retail name

Burlington is set to enter the Ascension Parish market, according to permit records.

A renovation permit was recently issued for the New Jersey-based brand to take over the former Big Lots space on North Airline Highway in the Gonzales Plaza Shopping Center.

Renovations on the 53,216-square-foot space are expected to cost approximately $686,000, permit filings show.

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The Gonzales Big Lots closed over roughly a year ago after Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, the company that purchased Big Lots, put up for sale the leases of hundreds of locations across the country, including the Gonzales site.

In 2024, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and later announced several waves of store closures. The retailer closed roughly 500 stores.

At the time of announced closures, Big Lots had 15 locations across Louisiana. It now operates one site on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.

Burlington currently operates 12 stores in Louisiana, including two in Baton Rouge. One is on South Mall Drive and the other in the Hammond Aire Plaza retail center on Airline Highway near Crunch Fitness.

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The company started as Burlington Coat Factory over 50 years ago and has since transformed into Burlington Stores, a nationally recognized off-price retailer with more than 1,000 stores nationwide.