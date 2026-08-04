Ascension’s shelter animals are getting an upgrade

Ascension Parish is preparing to take the next major step toward construction of its long-planned Cara’s House Animal Welfare Center, with officials saying the project is weeks away from entering the site work procurement phase.

The parish expects to release a request for proposals in the coming weeks for construction site work, marking another milestone for the new animal shelter project, according to Marshall Courtney, the parish government’s communication director.

The update builds on work completed last year, when the parish announced the project had advanced through the schematic design and design development phases and entered the construction drawing stage.

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At the time, the planned facility was designed to accommodate approximately 148 dogs and 164 cats while providing space for adoptions, public engagement and future expansion. The building also is being designed two feet above the base flood elevation to better protect animals during severe weather events.

Parish officials anticipate advertising the full construction project for bids during the second quarter of 2027. Once construction begins, Courtney says the project is expected to take between 12 and 18 months to complete, depending on weather conditions.

The new animal welfare center will be funded through the parish’s dedicated 1-mill animal shelter tax that voters adopted in 2019.

Once the new facility opens, the existing animal shelter site will not be vacated entirely. Parish officials say the current property will be repurposed to better accommodate the Ascension Parish Maintenance Department.

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The project has been in development for several years as parish leaders work to replace the aging shelter with a larger, modern facility designed to improve animal care, increase adoption capacity and better serve residents.

In 2024, the parish government spent $735,000 on 7.5 acres of property along Weber City Road, near Roddy Road and Airline Highway in Gonzales for the facility.

The current shelter is at 9894 Airline Hwy. in Sorrento.