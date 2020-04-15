LDFwealth Financial Group: Bringing experience and service to a personal level

LDFwealth Financial Group, formerly Lee, Dougherty and Ferrara Investment Management, was founded nearly 17 years ago with the goal of providing clients customized wealth guidance through personal relationships, exceptional service, and an intent to provide holistic financial planning. In that vein, the firm offers something that many financial advisors may not, unparalleled experience … both in years and education.

With more than 20 years’ experience per advisor, the firm includes three Certified Financial Planner Practitioners™ and a Chartered Financial Consultant ChFC®. That’s no small feat, as the requirements to earn those designations go well beyond the minimum for an individual to become a licensed financial advisor.

LDFwealth has been affiliated with the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer, LPL Financial (as reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue). The company underwent a recent name change and re-branding to incorporate its growth and provide for future growth. Also, to recognize two new partners, long-time advisors David Heltz, ChFC® and Michael Patterson, CFP®.

AT A GLANCE PRIMARY PRODUCT/SERVICE: Investment strategies for wealth and retirement,

fee-based asset management through LPL Financial, retirement income and estate planning services TOP EXECUTIVES: Lester Lee, Perry Dougherty and Ricky Ferrara, Founding Partners Year founded: 2003* (Initially founded as Lee, Dougherty & Ferrara Investment Management) Phone: 225.757.1177

Website: LDFwealth.com

“We have taken the time, effort and energy to pursue professional designations that are not required, but we believe make a difference to our practice in our industry and to our clients,” says Perry Dougherty, CFP®. “We think that’s beneficial because it puts us in a fiduciary role with our client and gives us a broader and deeper knowledge base.”

“It is widely known that trust is paramount in the advisor/client relationship, but there is much more to consider as well,” says Lester Lee, CFP®. “While this fact is obvious to most, it is also incumbent on an individual investor to seek an advisor that not only has achieved the highest professional standards, but also one that has weathered the test of time, particularly in light of the recent world events which have caused uncertainty and extreme volatility in the current market environment.”

Experience matters in this business, a belief portrayed in LDFwealth’s slogan–Relationships Matter, Experience Counts. The LDFwealth team consists of experienced professionals with a straightforward approach, offering clients professional guidance in seeking to grow, protect, utilize, and transfer wealth, whether for immediate or long-term needs.

“You won’t find a cookie-cutter or ‘one size fits all’ investment approach here,” says Ricky Ferrara. “We founded this firm because we wanted to make available a more thorough investment menu and servicing model for our clients. We strive to become an important and lasting part of our clients’ lives, and we’ve been successful at doing so for many years and for hundreds of families.”

LDFwealth specializes in assisting business owners, professionals, pre-retirees and retirees, and engages in a variety of financial planning services, including investment management strategies, retirement income planning, estate planning and risk management.

“We tend not to measure our success by a single metric such as growth in number of employees,” Lee says. “Instead, we think it’s more about the quality of the relationship with our clients, and the quality of the advice we’re providing. From that perspective, our clients tell us we’re doing a good job, and many have been with us for decades. This, we believe, is the best way to measure long term success.”

