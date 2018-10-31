Flood, traffic concerns at root of White Oak opposition to Villas project

Nearly 100 residents of the White Oak area packed into the Jones Creek Library Tuesday night to meet with the developer of a proposed subdivision that is drawing opposition even before plans have been filed with the parish planning commission.

The development, called the Villas at White Oak, would be located on two undeveloped parcels totaling some 9.5 acres on George O’Neal Road. Preliminary plans for the development call for a dense, 58-lot subdivision with zero lot line houses, though developer Nick Fakouri of Tower Capital Corp. says in recent days he has decided to pare down the development to 50 lots.

Either way, at 50 or 58, the project would require a zoning change, from “rural with residential neighborhood land use” to “dense neighborhood,” and residents of nearby subdivisions are gearing up to oppose it.

Jim Mora, president of the White Oak Estates Homeowners Association, says residents are concerned about several issues, namely the density of the development, increased traffic it would bring to the often-gridlocked intersection of George O’Neal and Antioch Boulevard, and the fact that some 11 lots in the rear of the property are located in a floodplain.

“There’s only one way into this part of town and it’s George O’Neal,” Mora says. “In August 2016, people couldn’t leave their houses for days because this road was flooded.”

Mora also questions who would maintain a Marathon Oil natural gas pipeline that runs through part of the property.

“If the developer builds a retention pond near this pipeline and there are problems down the road, who’s going to take care of it?” he wonders. “The developer will be long gone.”

Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson, who represents the area and attended Tuesday’s meeting, says he shares residents’ concerns about the density of the proposed development. But he adds that development is coming to the rapidly growing area and, as currently zoned, the 9.5-acre property can be developed as a residential neighborhood with up to 39 lots.

As for developing in a floodplain, Hudson notes there are mitigation measures the developers can take.

“People also don’t realize that any time you develop in a floodplain you can’t do anything that has a net negative effect on the area,” he says, adding that the discussion over the Villas at White Oak is still “very preliminary.”

For his part, Fakouri says he feels a little bruised after Tuesday’s meeting, at which he’d hoped to present his plans to the neighborhood but found “they weren’t willing to listen to anything.”

Despite the frosty reception from the neighborhood, he intends to file plans for the subdivision with the Planning Commission in December for what he now says will be a 50-lot subdivision with lots that are 45-50 feet wide.

He says doing the development in that manner will enable him to increase its value and create a nicer product of houses that will be priced between $300,000 and $400,000. He says he hopes to sell the lots to a group of local builders, as opposed to a single, volume builder.