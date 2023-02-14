Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin: Professional office building for sale on Bluebonnet

Now available for sale, 4603 Bluebonnet Blvd. presents the rare opportunity to owner occupy in the coveted Bluebonnet professional corridor. The property is located within The Oaks at Bluebonnet Parc, which has direct frontage on Bluebonnet Boulevard and enjoys easy access from both northbound and southbound traffic. Primely located, the property is just .3 miles from the Bluebonnet Boulevard/Jefferson Highway intersection and .9 miles from I-10. Enjoy the ample food and shopping stops along Bluebonnet at the Mall of Louisiana, at Perkins Rowe, and more with ease from 4603 Bluebonnet Blvd. Call Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301. Click here to view listing.