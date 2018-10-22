St. George opponents send text blitz to district residents before today’s withdrawal deadline

Opponents of the St. George incorporation effort spent the weekend reaching out to residents of the proposed city via text message, reminding them that today is the deadline if they want to remove their name from the petition to put the incorporation measure on a ballot.

Though St. George organizers criticized the effort on its Facebook page, accusing Better Together-Residents Against the Breakaway of “spamming” the entire district, political consultant Michael Beychok, who spearheaded the text campaign, says the text blitz wasn’t spam and proved effective in making voters aware of today’s deadline.

“We know we’ve already had some withdrawals because Better Together has heard from people,” he says. “It’s generated a lot of chatter both pro and con, so I think in that respect the ROI was great. People now know Monday is the deadline.”

On Oct. 15, St. George organizers submitted to City Hall some 14,500 signatures, which must be certified before the measure can be put before voters in the proposed city.

A state law passed in 2016 says names can be removed within five business days of the petition being submitted, which is today. To that end, opponents of the incorporation held drives of their own last week, encouraging those who might be on the fence about the issue to remove their names from the petition.

Opposition groups also purchased voter roll information for the entire district from Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office, including cell phone numbers of most registered voters, which is how Beychok’s group was able to send out its text blast Saturday morning.

Beychok says the practice is perfectly legal, provided the text messages are sent manually, and not via robocall.

“The texts were sent out by volunteers, who manually dialed every number in order to comply with all FTC rules,” says Beychock, who estimates the data list cost about 2.5 cents per name/number.

Not only was the effort legal, it was also somewhat ironic. While the list sold by Ardoin’s office was helping St. George opponents campaign against the proposed city, Ardoin’s political consultant in his upcoming reelection campaign is Lionel Rainey, who is also involved in the St George movement.

In addition to obtaining voter rolls from the Secretary of State’s office, Better Together-Residents Against the Breakaway also have obtained through a public records request the petition submitted to City Hall last week.

Better Together organizer M.E. Cormier says she doesn’t know yet how her group plans to use the information. For now, however, it is in the process of independently vetting the signatures.