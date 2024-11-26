‘LaPolitics’: Plenty of work remains on local taxation issues

Heading into the recent special session on taxation, those who make, track or influence legislative votes knew the big picture outcome would be shaped by one important question: What are the locals going to do?

Using the Capitol’s lexicon, “the locals” refers to mayors, parish presidents, police jury presidents and, to a certain extent, other regional officials.

They’re a powerful bunch.

While state legislators and members of Congress skirt away to the Red Stick or Washington, local officials see their constituents on a daily basis. Whether it’s at the grocery store, corner bar, barbershop, bait shop or church, there’s no escaping conversations about potholes, garbage pickup, tax bills and zoning ordinances.

But with those complaints and grievances comes opportunity. Local officials can deliver on promises immediately in a way constituents will never forget, and they can make hires, award contracts and connect directly to their communities in meaningful ways through grants, resolutions and run-of-the-mill appearances that are close to home.

That’s why when the locals come knocking, everyone in Louisiana’s political class opens the door with a smile. There’s a reason why Tip O’Neill, who served as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives 37 years ago, is remembered for [and is often credited with] saying, “All politics is local.”

The administration of Gov. Jeff Landry knew as much before the recent special session kicked off, which is why its tentacles connected for a tactical outreach effort to capture the attention of local government leaders on a massive scale.

In person and online, on the phone and through intermediaries, Landry and his lieutenants met with at least 760 local officials between mid-September and the end of October, according to event schedules provided by state and local officials.

