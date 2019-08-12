Welcome to the ‘golden age’ for job seekers

Although the economy is showing some signs of weakening, CNBC’s Acorn reports that experts say the time is ripe for job hunters to find greener pastures.

“If you don’t like your job, this is a golden age to find a new one,” Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter, recently told The Washington Post.

With 164,000 jobs added last month, July marked the 106th straight month of added job growth to the U.S. economy. Meanwhile, unemployment remains low at 3.7%. These conditions are favorable to workers.

Hannah Morgan, a job search strategist with Career Sherpa, said the conditions are the opposite of what the economy saw after the recession.

“When we have low unemployment and a high number of jobs being created,” says Morgan, “employers have to do more to attract candidates. Employers are going to be less picky about what they’re looking for—they may be willing to forgo some of the requirements they have.”

A majority of the jobs being created are outside of so-called blue-collar industries, meaning the new positions generally pay more, offer benefits and—in some cases—are less physically strenuous. The bulk of jobs created in July, according to the report, were in educational and health services, professional and business services, and financial activities.

Morgan’s advice for getting noticed is to make a connection: “The number one way companies are filling jobs right now is through referrals.”

First, she suggests, update your relevant social media accounts. Make sure your profile is current, easy to read and displays your skillset.

