Roundup: Federal carbon price / Amazon in Slidell / Consumer spending

About face: The oil and gas industry’s top lobbying group on Thursday endorsed a federal price on carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming, a reversal of long-standing policy that comes as the Biden administration has pledged dramatic steps to address climate change. The American Petroleum Institute, whose members include ExxonMobil and Chevron, announced the shift ahead of a virtual forum Thursday by the Interior Department as it launches a monthslong review of the government’s oil and gas sales. Read the full story.

Delivery center: Amazon is expected to break ground on a new delivery station in Slidell within the next few weeks. The facility is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the New Orleans suburb, WGNO-TV reports. Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer says he kept the plan quiet for about 15 months until the announcement could be made. Amazon is pledging the center will speed up delivery times around St. Tammany Parish. Read the full story.

February decline: Consumers spending slumped 1% as severe winter storms raked portions of the U.S. and personal incomes fell sharply as well in February. The drop in spending came after a big 3.4% gain in January, the Commerce Department reported this morning. See the report.