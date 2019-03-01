Our Lady of the Lake expands into Ascension Parish

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has expanded its network into Ascension Parish, with an internal restructuring that will re-brand the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, the hospital announced this morning.

With the move, the 78-bed facility, which was already withing Our Lady of the Lakes network, will be renamed Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and doctors from St. Elizabeth will join the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, a multi-specialty medical group with more than 500 providers and 100 locations.

“Aligning these facilities and our physician groups brings improved access to Our Lady of the Lake’s network of care across Greater Baton Rouge,” said K. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is not acquiring St. Elizabeth. Daily Report regrets the error.