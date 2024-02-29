Gun expansion law clears Louisiana legislature

Louisiana’s law-abiding adults soon will be able to legally carry concealed handguns without permits or training after the Legislature gave final passage to a bill that will expand gun rights in the state, The USA Today network reports.

Senate Bill 1 by Republican New Iberia Sen. Blake Miguez cleared the House Wednesday on a 75-28 vote. The Senate had already passed the bill.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to sign the bill into law. It was one of Landry’s priorities for the Special Session designed to crack down on criminals in an effort to reduce crime.

Republican House Pro-Tem Mike Johnson of Pineville presented Miguez’s bill in the House, telling members expanding concealed carry will allow adults 18 and older “to safely exercise their right of self-defense.”

Louisiana is already an “open carry” state, which means people can carry visible firearms without a permit or training.

Twenty-seven states already permit a form of concealed carry without permits, including all of Louisiana’s neighbors.

Permits still will be available for those who wish to secure them, which is an advantage for reciprocity in other states that allow concealed carry. The new law will go into effect July 4.

Read the full story.






